Aztec, NM

Friday has sun for Aztec — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AZTEC, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aztec. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Aztec, NM
Get weather-ready — Aztec’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aztec: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;