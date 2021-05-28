Cancel
Sweetwater, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sweetwater

Sweetwater (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Sweetwater: Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Sweetwater (TX) Weather Channel

Brown County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.