Hugo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hugo: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;