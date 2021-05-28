Cancel
Warrenville, SC

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Warrenville (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WARRENVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Warrenville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

