ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday he was cautiously optimistic that Greece would achieve its tourism revenue target this year. Greece, which relies on tourism for a fifth of its economy, saw just seven million tourists and 4 billion euros in revenues in 2020, down from a record 33 million visitors and 18 billion euros in revenues in 2019. It expects tourist arrivals and revenues this year to reach half the levels seen in 2019.