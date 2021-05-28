Cancel
Lumberton, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Lumberton

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Lumberton (TX) Weather Channel

Lumberton, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Lumberton, TX
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
