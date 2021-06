The Blues held off a late fightback from the Western Force at Eden Park to clinch a 31-21 victory and book their place in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final. The home side went into the half-time break with a comfortable 28-0 lead as the Force failed to give a good account of themselves in the first half. However, the visitors managed to turn it around after the break, scoring two tries of their own to set up a tense finish.