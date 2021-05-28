Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Trinity

Posted by 
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Trinity: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

Trinity, TX
208
Followers
496
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinity, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Trinity, TXPosted by
Trinity (TX) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Trinity

(TRINITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Trinity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.