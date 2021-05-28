4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnsboro

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman. * From this morning until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 17.2 feet this evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding problems. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground.