Carencro, LA

A rainy Friday in Carencro — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CARENCRO, LA) Friday is set to be rainy in Carencro, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

