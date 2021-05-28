A rainy Friday in Carencro — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Morse, Mire, Indian Bayou, Lyons Point, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 81 and 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH