Edwardsburg, MI

Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser

By Sarah Culton
Niles Daily Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSBURG — Two southwest Michigan chambers of commerce are combining forces to host an event and raise funds for their respective communities. The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a golf outing June 10 at Four Lakes Country Club, 22786 US-12, Edwardsburg. The event begins with a 9 a.m. check-in and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. A four-person golf scramble costs $100 per person or $400 per team.

South Bend, INNiles Daily Star

Roundup: Eddies 3-0 at Clay Invitational

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Edwardsburg softball team went 3-0 at the South Bend Clay Invitational on Saturday. The Eddies (16-8) defeated Mishawaka 6-3, New Prairie (Indiana) 5-1 and Brandywine 15-4. Hannah Hartline picked up a pair of wins, one as a starter and the other in relief. Hartline picked...
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

Cass County Medical Care Facility hosts parade

CASSOPOLIS — Celebrate the end of National Nursing Home Week, Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital St., Cassopolis, hosted an outdoor parade for its staff and residents. After a long year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff said the parade was a welcome celebration.