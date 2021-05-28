Cassopolis, Edwardsburg chambers team up for golf outing fundraiser
EDWARDSBURG — Two southwest Michigan chambers of commerce are combining forces to host an event and raise funds for their respective communities. The Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host a golf outing June 10 at Four Lakes Country Club, 22786 US-12, Edwardsburg. The event begins with a 9 a.m. check-in and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. A four-person golf scramble costs $100 per person or $400 per team.leaderpub.com