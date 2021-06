Right after the pandemic started, our daughter did a virtual summer camp where she learned about history and cultures from around the world. One part of her activities was to pick a parent to create a family tree for and learn more about her own history and culture from whence she came. 🙂 She asked my hubby and me if it was okay to do the project on her biological dad’s side, since she already knew a lot about both our family histories. We told her that would be a great idea and helped her make calls to her father and grandmother on that side. It’s important to know where you come from.