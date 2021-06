The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has designated 35 wild plant sanctuaries on state forest lands across Pa. The sanctuaries, which range in size from 5-700 acres, are located on islands, in glacial wetlands and in a wide range of unique forested habitats in 12 of the state’s 20 state forest districts. Specific locations are not being shared to prevent illegal poaching of the plants, the rare pollinators for which some of the plants serve as caterpillar hosts and other rare terrestrial invertebrates.