In a landmark mission for China, the Long March-2F rocket set off on Thursday for the new space station, with three astronauts on board. The Long March-2F rocket blasted off at 9:22 am local time from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China's Gobi desert. The rocket carried the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft to the space station. It is the first crewed mission to the space station of China, which was placed in orbit on April 29.