Ørsted A/S (Fredericia, Denmark), the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, reported on June 3 that it would “reuse, recycle or recover” all turbine blades in its worldwide portfolio of wind farms once they’re decommissioned. According to the company, it has “a clear responsibility to help find solutions to the challenge of recycling blades.” Earlier this year, Ørsted was reported as being part of the DecomBlades consortium seeking to investigate and develop solutions to recycle the composite material in wind turbine blades.