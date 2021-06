Despite the machinations of would-be gatecrashers Sale and Harlequins, the Gallagher Premiership play-offs have a familiar feel. Sale, as third-place finishers, return to Sandy Park this weekend and Harlequins will face Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. With the advantage of a home tie now resting with the top two teams, the open-ended shoot-out to the final stages of the Premiership that I prefaced last week has become a good degree narrower. Though the odds on a Bristol v Exeter final will have shortened perceptibly, at least we are guaranteed to see some enjoyable rugby on the way to the Twickenham denouement.