Polk City, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Polk City

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Polk City: Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Polk City, FL
Take advantage of Monday sun in Polk City

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Polk City is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(POLK CITY, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polk City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!