Cars

See Tesla Model S Plaid Found At A Charging Station

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Tesla enthusiasts has found a brand new Tesla Model S Plaid at a parking lot, parked at EVgo fast-charging station (but not charging). It's probably the best video about the refreshed Model S right after the one that we saw in April. In the brief walkthrough, we...

insideevs.com
State
California State
#Tesla Factory#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Tesla Model S Model S#Sec#Awd#Tesla Model S Long Range#N A
CarsMotorAuthority

Start of Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries delayed a week to June 10

Tesla was set to start deliveries of its highly anticipated Model S Plaid on June 3, but CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said via a Twitter post the date has been pushed back to June 10. The car needs an additional week of tweaking, the post said. Despite the delay,...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Tesla Model S Plaid+ Is DOA, Per Musk's Latest Tweet

Tesla is pulling the plug on the Model S Plaid+, per the brand's chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Musk tweeted the news on Sunday, June 6, 2021:. While the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid offers plentiful performance for its $121,190 asking price (including the ability to hit 60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph, according to Tesla), its estimated driving range of 390 miles on a full charge falls 130 miles short of the claimed range of the $141,190 Plaid+ (520 miles). As such, we wager the real reason for the Plaid+'s cancellation is the result of limited pre-orders for the model, given its nearly identical straight-line performance to the lesser Model S Plaid (Tesla originally stated the Plaid+ was marginally quicker to 60 mph than the Plaid).
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Record Quarter-Mile Time Officially Confirmed

The Tesla Model S Plaid will give your neck muscles a real workout under full acceleration just to keep your head straight, with its 1,020 horsepower and 0 to 60 mph time of 1.99 seconds. It will be one of the world’s fastest accelerating cars, quicker than most supercars, and now the manufacturer has officially confirmed just how quickly it can do a quarter-mile run.
Carscoops

Tesla Cancels The Model S Plaid+ As The Standard Plaid Is “Just So Good”

Elon Musk has announced that the Tesla Model S Plaid+ will not see the light of day. The electric car manufacturer was planning to top out the Model S family with the Plaid and Plaid+ variants and while it has been testing the Plaid in recent months, it has decided to kill off the Plaid+ before making a single delivery.
Economyreviewgeek.com

Tesla Canceled the Model S Plaid+ Because It’s Completely Unnecessary

Production on Tesla’s fastest and longest-range Model S Plaid+ just got canceled, said CEO Elon Musk over the weekend on Twitter. This isn’t bad news, though, as he stated that the regular updated “Plaid is just so good.”. The Model S Plaid+ would have been Tesla’s highest-end model sedan with...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk hits brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+ production

Tesla's Model S Plaid+ has been canceled, according to a tweet by CEO Elon Musk on Sunday afternoon. "Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," Musk tweeted. "Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." The announcement comes ahead of the electric vehicle maker's upcoming delivery...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event invites roll out

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event invitations started rolling out over the weekend. The event will take place on June 10 at the Fremont Factory. The invites set the event’s date in stone. Initially, Elon Musk stated the delivery event would take place on June 3. Tesla announced the Model...
EconomyBayStreet.ca

Tesla Cancels ‘Model S Plaid Plus’ Luxury Sedan

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has officially canceled the most expensive version of its flagship sedan, the Model S Plaid Plus. Previously, Tesla promised that its Plaid Plus version of the Model S sedan would give drivers 1,100 horsepower, 520 miles of driving range on a charged battery, and acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds.
Economytecheblog.com

Elon Musk Officially Announces Cancellation of Tesla Model S Plaid+

The Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event is happening on June 10th, but for those who were holding out and waiting to get a Model S Plaid+, it may be a while (if ever) until you see the vehicle. Why? Elon Musk just announced that the Tesla Model S Plaid+ has been canceled because the standard S Plaid model is “just so good,” and understandably so. Even though the vehicle won’t have 1,100 horsepower, it’s only slightly slower. Read more for a video and additional information.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Deliveries Are Underway At The Fremont Factory

The Tesla Model S Plaid will be in the hands of some lucky reservation holders today. Tesla says the Plaid is "the best car in the world" and we will soon find out. On stage at the delivery event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Plaid will charge 87 miles in 15 minutes and will have a range of 390 miles. The tri-motor powertrain creates 1,020 horsepower. The Plaid will also have the lowest drag coefficient of any production vehicle at 0.208 Cd.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid's Amazing Acceleration In These Videos

Tesla Model S Plaid deliveries are now officially underway and as the name of the car indicates, its main feature is ultra-quick acceleration. Also, Tesla's Elon Musk started the event with his own Plaid test drive at the track. Here we will take a look at the first videos of...
teslanorth.com

Tesla Officially Removes Model S Plaid+ From Website

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday the Model S Plaid+ was canceled, citing there was ‘no need’ for the high-end sedan with 520-mile range. Some non-believers on the web believed Musk might have been joking, but according to the Tesla website, the Plaid+ has been officially removed, confirming what the Tesla leader had to say on the matter (via @SawyerMerritt). The Model S page no longer mentions the Plaid+ in both the United States and Canada.
Carsrenewanews.com

Tesla Model S Plaid debut, 85-mpg Ford F-150 Lightning, CHAdeMO fast-charging: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) The Ford F-150 Lightning might not be efficient by EV standards, but it’s the equivalent of an 85-mpg fuel-sipper. Tesla rolls out the Model S Plaid by showing how it checks all the boxes in outperforming gasoline models. And the CHAdeMO fast-charging standard is still growing. Is that a good thing? This and more, here at Green Car Reports…
EconomyEntrepreneur

Tesla cancels the Model S Plaid+, the fastest electric car so far

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has canceled the Model S Plaid+, which had been expected to be the fastest mass-market car in the world. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Plaid+ is canceled because there's "no need, as Plaid is just so good." Tesla cancels the Model S Plaid+. The Model S...
Fremont, CACNET

Tesla Model S Plaid event: Here's the replay and all the details

Tesla's long-awaited Plaid-spec Model S made its grand entrance on Thursday at the company's factory in Fremont, California, where the first customers will take delivery of their beyond-Ludicrous luxury EVs. The entire event will be livestreamed, and if you missed it you can watch right here on Roadshow. The Model...