See Tesla Model S Plaid Found At A Charging Station

Tesla is pulling the plug on the Model S Plaid+, per the brand's chief executive officer, Elon Musk. Musk tweeted the news on Sunday, June 6, 2021:. While the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid offers plentiful performance for its $121,190 asking price (including the ability to hit 60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph, according to Tesla), its estimated driving range of 390 miles on a full charge falls 130 miles short of the claimed range of the $141,190 Plaid+ (520 miles). As such, we wager the real reason for the Plaid+'s cancellation is the result of limited pre-orders for the model, given its nearly identical straight-line performance to the lesser Model S Plaid (Tesla originally stated the Plaid+ was marginally quicker to 60 mph than the Plaid).