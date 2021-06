Tickets for the long-awaited Black Widow are finally on sale. Announcing the news over on YouTube, the film’s stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour came together for a new featurette to deliver the update while offering Marvel fans a closer look at the upcoming blockbuster. Aside from purchasing tickets online for its theatrical release, you’ll also be able to pre-order the film’s Premier Access over on Disney+ for $30 USD, which allows you to watch it as many times as you want as long as you have a subscription to the streaming service.