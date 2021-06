Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves 6/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Washington Nationals (21-29) will collide with the Atlanta Braves (25-26) in Game 3 of a four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Washington managed to get back after losing the opener of a series versus the Atlanta Braves at 3-5 on Monday. The Nationals ended up with a five-run lead on 14 hits in the 11-6 victory over the Braves on Tuesday. Starting Stephen Strasburg allowed just one hit and one earned run with two walks granted while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings pitched. Pitcher Austin Voth gave up one hit and two earned runs with one walk awarded but struck out three batters in pitching for 3.0 innings in relief. Right Fielder Juan Soto led Washington with four runs on three hits and four RBIs in the victory. Shortstop Trea Turner acquired a two-run score on three hits while 1st Baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Left Fielder Kyle Schwarber scored one run on two hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Nationals.