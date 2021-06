THE BACKSEAT — As a kid, I loved making messes and getting dirty. It never seemed like that big of a deal, and I could not understand why my parents would get so annoyed. Mud is super fun to play in and when you lather it all over your body, it eventually dries and cracks off your skin and it's awesome. If you frisbee a tomato at the wall, it'll probably stick. Why wouldn't you want to see that? Olive oil on the linoleum floor makes it super slippery, and you can do awesome tricks across the kitchen.