The Japanese company Sony has announced the release of a new tws-headset WF-1000XM4. This series is often called the main competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro. In the next generation, the design of the headphones and the case has been significantly redesigned — the design has become more compact. The headphones are equipped with a Sony V1 chip, which provides improved active noise reduction and provides up to 40 percent lower noise compared to its predecessor. The headphones are positioned as the world’s first tws with support for Hi-Res audio via the LDAC codec.