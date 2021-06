The next-generation Maserati GranTurismo sports coupe will be all-electric, giving the Italian automaker its first EV—and a potential Tesla rival. Maserati didn't provide any other information, only releasing photos of a camouflaged prototype and a short press release Friday. But Maserati finally joining the ranks of EV makers is still significant, especially considering the twisted path the automaker has taken to get to this point. The model isn't likely to arrive before 2023, although given the tease now we'd bet on a reveal in prototype form sometime next year.