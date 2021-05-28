How To Make: Tottenham Cake
An iconic London dish, Tottenham cake was invented by Quakers who lived in north London, having moved away from the distractions of the inner city. First sold by Quaker Henry Chalkley, from 1901, Tottenham cake was available for one old penny per cube, with smaller, misshapen offcuts available for half the price. What’s most notable about the cake is its lurid pink icing. A colour reminiscent of the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre during the mid 1990s, the distinctive pink icing originated from mulberries being used in the icing, picked from the grounds of the Meeting House of the Tottenham Friends (Quakers) on Tottenham High Road.www.thelondoneconomic.com