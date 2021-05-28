Stella Hopkins: Directing Sir Anthony was easy

In these moments of emergence and rediscovery of living again in the world with a sense of newfound wisdom and renewed vision, baritone Simon Keenlyside speaks to the heart of this return. During the pandemic, meanings have changed in many ways, on a personal as on a global scale; and even a song or a poem may be understood differently now. The realizations or reminders of what we truly love may have shifted our perceptions and reconfigured our plans in how we want to live our lives. For a performing artist who revels in sharing his artistry on the stage with audiences all over the world, the end of the “great pause,” the terrifying suspension, is a blessing at once soulful and practical. And Sir Simon Keenlyside, the celebrated, bold, forthright, and versatile artist, embraces this return with gratitude, vibrancy, and tenderness while always honoring another immortal love: Nature. Which brings to mind some words by the German poet, playwright, and philosopher Friedrich Schiller: “…Nature is the only flame on which the poetic spirit feeds; from it alone it draws all its power, to it alone it speaks…” I am profoundly grateful to Sir Simon Keenlyside for sharing his thoughts with us. (For Sir Simon’s biography and additional information, please visit the websites mentioned at the end of this interview.)