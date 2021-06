Next year will mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th year in her role as monarch, and to celebrate, the British royal family is planning an enormous celebration. The "Platinum Jubilee" of June 2022 will include a four-day holiday weekend, a Trooping the Colour ceremony with 1,400 soldiers, and a "Platinum Party at the Palace" broadcast live. Already, there are rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to attend—Prince Harry has always been close to his grandmother, and reportedly remains so even after stepping down as a senior royal—and may even bring their children, Archie (who will be three), and their infant daughter, due this summer.