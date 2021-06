The Italian returns to our club after rewriting the history books during his first spell in the Real Madrid hotseat. Carlo Ancelotti (Reggiolo, Italy, 10/06/1959) has been named as Real Madrid’s new coach. The Italian tactician, 61, checks in from Everton and returns to our club after having written his name into the history books in his first spell in charge. He managed Real Madrid for a two-season spell between 2013 and 2015 and led the team to the club’s 10th European Cup crown. Under Ancelotti’s stewardship, the team reigned supreme in Europe 12 years on from the last continental triumph following an unforgettable win over Atlético in the Lisbon showpiece.