Gray, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Gray

Gray (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Gray is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(GRAY, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gray. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Your 4-day outlook for Gray weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray: Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...