Hillsboro, TX

Weather Forecast For Hillsboro

Hillsboro (TX) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Hillsboro, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hillsboro, TX
Hillsboro, TXPosted by
Thursday sun alert in Hillsboro — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HILLSBORO, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hillsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...