Weather Forecast For Hillsboro
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hillsboro: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com