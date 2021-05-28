Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prosperity, SC

Prosperity Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Prosperity: Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Prosperity, SC
121
Followers
500
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prosperity, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Prosperity, SCPosted by
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Prosperity — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PROSPERITY, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prosperity. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!