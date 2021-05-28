Cancel
Crowley, TX

Crowley Daily Weather Forecast

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
Crowley (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Crowley: Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 31: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel

Crowley (TX) Weather Channel

Crowley, TX
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.