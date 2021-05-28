Weather Forecast For Yadkinville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yadkinville: Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;