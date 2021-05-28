Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edenton, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Edenton

Posted by 
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Edenton: Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton (NC) Weather Channel

Edenton, NC
144
Followers
500
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related