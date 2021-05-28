Cancel
Connelly Springs, NC

Weather Forecast For Connelly Springs

Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Connelly Springs (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Connelly Springs: Friday, May 28: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Connelly Springs, NC
City
Connelly Springs, NC
