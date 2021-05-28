Lovington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovington: Friday, May 28: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;