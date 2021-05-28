Cancel
Lovington, NM

Lovington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Lovington (NM) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lovington: Friday, May 28: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Widespread Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

Lovington (NM) Weather Channel

