Three of the state’s marquee baseball teams won tight contests on Friday. A seventh inning rally lifted the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, by a final score of 7-4. In the seventh, the Brewers scored five runs, taking advantage of a two-run double by Christian Yelich and getting three batters on base by way of a walk. The Brewers will be in action again on Saturday with the first pitch thrown at 3:10 PM.