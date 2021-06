Ke’Bryan Hayes blasted an early homer to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he forgot to step on first base and was ruled out. This is a moment Ke’Bryan Hayes is never going to forget, but for all of the wrong reasons. In the bottom of the first inning, the infielder belted a sweet home run to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead over the reigning World Series champs. Except he didn’t.