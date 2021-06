Northridge 9, Silver Creek 7, in Greeley: Red-hot Northridge ended its season with another win. The Grizzlies finished their season at 10-6, winning five of their last six games. Silver Creek led 3-1 until Northridge took control of the game with a seven-run bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore Jace Reid hit 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs for the Grizzlies. Junior Nick Garland also had two RBI for Northridge, hitting 1 for 2 with a double and a run. In addition to his fine offensive outing, Reid also pitched well for the Grizzlies, allowing just one unearned run on two hits, striking out six and walking one in three innings.