Iowa State

ISU study: Slowing down meatpacking plant line speeds will hurt pork producers

 19 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa State University study finds a recent federal court decision forcing the line speeds at meat processing plants to slow down could result in a two-and-a-half percent loss in pork packing capacity nationwide. I-S-U economist Dermot Hayes says without any changes, the ruling will lead to a cut of more than 80-million dollars in income for small pork producers. “We were expecting those plants to be at capacity this fall so those extra hogs are going to have to find a home,” Hayes says. “Packers will have to cancel contracts with producers and push those hogs out and they’ll be transported a couple hundred miles to a plant that is willing to take those hogs, but of course, at a discount.”

