To say Game 2 didn't go as expected for the Milwaukee Bucks is a massive understatement. Not only did they get blown out by 39 points to the Brooklyn Nets, the Bucks also failed to capitalize while their opponent was without James Harden for a second consecutive game. While this may have more to do with the amount of talent that stretches from top to bottom on Brooklyn's roster, it also shows a lack of preparedness on Milwaukee's part to lose that badly.