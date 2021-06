STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Fire Department said crews have gotten a handle on a fire that prompted a road closure along South Airport Way. According to a spokesperson with the fire department, the fire happened at DR3 Mattress Recycling at 4447 South Airport Way. The call came in around 4:33 p.m. as a small trailer fire that then spread to a warehouse. In the span of roughly 20 minutes, crews said the blaze became a 4-alarm fire.