Paul Stanley Takes Potshot at Reviewer From 1974

By Martin Kielty
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 19 days ago
Paul Stanley took a potshot at a reviewer who wrote a negative report about Kiss 47 years ago. He shared a picture of a clipping from the Seattle Daily Times, dated May 27, 1974, written by Patrick MacDonald after a concert two days earlier. The part that most interested Stanley read: “I hope the four guys who make up the group, whose names don't matter, are putting money away for the future. The near future, because Kiss won't be around long.”

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
