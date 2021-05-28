Cancel
Los Gatos, CA

Golf course property deal bolsters Bay Area country club

By George Avalos
Mercury News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS GATOS — The members of a prestigious Los Gatos golf course have teamed up to buy the country club in a property deal that assures the facility’s existence for numerous decades to come. La Rinconada Country Club, nestled on hillsides near residential areas of Los Gatos, the community’s downtown,...

www.mercurynews.com
