Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Are Pushing Dogecoin for Payments—And BitPay Data Backs Them Up
Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, two of Dogecoin's most famous fans, have been publicly pushing the idea that the meme token is becoming a legitimate utility for payments. Musk has been talking to Dogecoin developers—as he tweeted and as Decrypt reported in depth—about how to make the coin faster for everyday payments. Dogecoin developer Ross Nicoll told Decrypt that Musk's aim is to make Dogecoin easy enough to use for a cup of coffee.decrypt.co