Elon Musk and Mark Cuban Are Pushing Dogecoin for Payments—And BitPay Data Backs Them Up

Bitcoin has recently touched its three-month low mark, and the person to blame is Elon Musk. Tesla boss posted a tweet about the bitcoin’s holdings of his company, Tesla, and it triggered the investors, and the price of bitcoin fell to $42185. Last week, Musk said that his company is going to stop accepting bitcoin payment, and now he tweeted that it has not sold any of its bitcoin holdings. Bitcoin mining has a huge impact on the environment, which is the primary reason that Elon Musk is not supporting the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, despite its massive market value.