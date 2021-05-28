Cancel
North Olmsted, OH

North Olmsted investigating pack of roaming dogs that bit three residents and a police officer

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 18 days ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Four dog-bite incidents in 11 days involving the same handful of roaming canines has left North Olmsted residents and officials rattled. “These dogs were running around attacking people,” Police Chief Bob Wagner said. “They bit three different residents. Then, fast-forward to Monday (May 24), when one of my officers -- delivering a letter to the owner, who lives on Clague Road -- was attacked by one of the dogs.”

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

