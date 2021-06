As I prepared for a youth staff development training, a group of youth workers were asked to facilitate a session to help staff improve the way they serve the youth. I thought it would be a great opportunity to help youth workers develop their ability to connect with this generation of young people. The ability to establish and cultivate healthy relationships is essential to this line of work. You must possess sincere and genuine care and concern for the well-being of the youth you serve. It is difficult to do this work effectively if you’re half-hearted about it.