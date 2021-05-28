All Things Real Estate: Run for HOA board if you’re unhappy with its work

Q: My husband and I live in a small townhome development that was built about 10 years ago. We have a homeowner’s association and a property management company that handles the day-to-day management. Over the past year or two, the place has begun to get really run down. The grass isn’t getting cut nearly enough, paint is peeling from the outside of the buildings, the common workout and lounge areas are dirty, and nothing is ever put back where it belongs. To make things worse, there has been vandalism and graffiti that keeps reoccurring. The association used to do a good job of managing the development. We used to have a newsletter and used to get emails about what is going on. Now, a lot more of the units have turned to rentals and we don’t even know for sure who is running the association. Do we go after the association or the management company? How do we hold someone accountable? What should we do?