Best Western Plus Cold Spring awarded for cleaning excellence

Rangers at Twin Lakes State Park found hidden treasure while spring cleaning this year--an artifact that brought to life the park’s history. Originally named Prince Edward State Park, ours was the only Virginia State Park accessible to African Americans when it opened in 1950. People from across the commonwealth, and even other states, traveled to Prince Edward County to swim, dance, picnic and camp at the lake. Records show weekend attendance at the popular hangout spot was sometimes in the thousands, with one ranger reportedly counting 22 buses in the parking lot on a single Saturday afternoon.