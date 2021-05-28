Best Western Plus Cold Spring awarded for cleaning excellence

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.