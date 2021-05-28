Ethan Hawke’s Sinister Might Not Exist If Not For Ben Affleck And Armageddon

Ben Affleck is reportedly getting to know Jennifer Lopez's kids. Having spent much of the past few weeks rekindling his onetime romance with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is now getting to know Max and Emme, the twins she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The 13-year-olds hung out with their mom's on-again beau over the weekend when the whole group hit Nobu in Malibu, California, on June 13, to celebrate Jennifer's sister, Lynda Lopez's birthday, according to People. "Everyone seemed great and had fun," a restaurant source told the outlet. The insider also noted Jen and Ben "sat next to each other and were very affectionate," holding hands subtly beneath the table and at sharing a kiss at one point. "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing," the source said. Ben shares co-parenting duties with his ex, as well. The actor and Jennifer Garner are parents to Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, plus son Samuel, 9.