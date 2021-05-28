Virtual Relay For Life will begin June 12

Bethany United Church of Christ will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls. To make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org. or call 1-800-733-2767. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.