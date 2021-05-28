Cancel
Summit County, OH

Virtual Relay For Life will begin June 12

Cover picture for the articleRelay For Life of Summit County is hosting a hybrid event this year. The Virtual Relay event will held be on Saturday, June 12, and start at 6 p.m. on the Relay For Life of Summit County Facebook page. It will include an opening ceremony, survivor and caregiver recognition, teams and sponsor recognition, a luminaria and closing ceremony. In addition to the Virtual Relay, they will be hosting a Drive-Thru Luminaria Experience from 9 to 10:30 p.m. at Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls.

